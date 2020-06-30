https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/Jill-Biden-vice-president-running-mate-kamala-harris/2020/06/30/id/974922

Dr. Jill Biden said she is thrilled her husband is choosing a woman as his running mate.

The former second lady shared a little bit of what her husband is looking for in a vice president during a Tuesday appearance on NBC’s “3rd Hour of Today.”

“Joe really knows what he wants in a vice president certainly because he’s been there and he knows how important it is that the woman he chooses will have the same values, and the same values as to how to govern this country, so that’s what he’s looking for,” she told Craig Melvin. “I’m thrilled that he chose a woman, so I’m looking forward to see who he chooses.”

She said she has been privy to some of the vice president selection discussions.

“We have a marriage, we talk about things,” Biden said.

Craig specifically asked about where California Sen. Kamala Harris stands on the shortlist.

Harris was in the mix to run against Biden for the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination but ended her campaign in December.

Biden confirmed Harris is on the shortlist, but would not say where.

“You had to try, right?” she laughed.

Biden also discussed how her husband is handling virtual campaigns amid the coronavirus pandemic. She said her husband is campaigning on Zoom calls from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. most days.

“He really wants to be out there talking to people personally, but right now it’s too dangerous so we’re just taking it step by step and listening to the docs,” she said.

She also promoted her new children’s book, “Joey: The Story of Joe Biden,” which looks at her husband’s life as a small child.

“I wanted young children to see who Joe was as a child,” she said. “As a child, he was full of adventure and fun and he never refused a dare, but he was also a child who dealt with a stutter and he overcame that stutter. And I want the little boys and girls in America to look at Joe as a role model and know that he overcame his stuttering and look at who he is now as vice president running for president.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

