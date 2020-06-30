https://www.dailywire.com/news/joe-biden-i-am-constantly-tested-for-cognitive-decline

Presumptive Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden said during a press conference on Tuesday that he is “constantly tested” when asked by a reporter if he has been screened for cognitive decline.

WATCH:

👀 Biden admitted today he’s “been tested” and is “constantly tested.” Did Biden take a cognitive test? What were the results? Why is he getting frequently tested? pic.twitter.com/A4NCC8w2wC — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) June 30, 2020

This is a breaking news story, refresh the page for updates.

The Daily Wire, headed by bestselling author and popular podcast host Ben Shapiro, is a leading provider of conservative news, cutting through the mainstream media’s rhetoric to provide readers with the most important, relevant, and engaging stories of the day. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

