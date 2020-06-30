https://www.dailywire.com/news/judge-orders-a-temporary-stay-on-trump-tell-all-book

A New York judge has delayed the release of a book reportedly filled with embarrassing details about President Donald Trump and the wider Trump family.

New York State Supreme Court Judge Hal Greenwald issued a temporary restraining order against Mary Trump and Simon & Schuster on Tuesday, at least temporarily blocking the publication of Mary Trump’s new tell-all book, “Too Much And Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man,” according to The Daily Beast.

The publishing company is reportedly working on getting books out to vendors ahead of the July 28 release date.

Greenwald ordered the publishing company to halt distributing the book until at least July 10 when the judge will hear oral arguments from both sides. Mary Trump’s uncle, Robert Trump, filed the restraining order request with the court last week to block publication of the book for violating a 2001 agreement related to the estate of Fred Trump, the father of Robert, Maryanne Trump Barry, and the president.

“Pending the hearing and determination of Petitioner Robert S. Trump’s within motion for a preliminary injunction, Mary L. Trump and Simon & Schuster, Inc., together with their respective members, officers, employees, servants, agents, attorneys, representatives and all other persons acting on behalf of or in concert with either or both of them, are hereby temporarily enjoined and restrained,” Greenwald wrote, according to The Daily Beast. “From publishing, printing or distributing any book or any portions thereof including but not limited to the book entitled: ‘Too Much and Never Enough, How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man,’ in any medium containing descriptions or accounts of Mary L. Trump’s relationship with Robert S. Trump, Donald Trump, or Maryanne Trump Barry.”

Robert Trump faced a setback last week after his request to block the publication of his niece’s book was dismissed from a New York City Surrogate’s Court for lack of standing. His lawyer had initially filed in the court because a clause in the 2001 agreement said that future legal disputes related to the deal would be handled in the same court setting.

The Trump family has alleged that Mary Trump’s book violates non-disclosure agreements signed as part of the 2001 agreement over Fred Trump’s estate. Mary has denied such allegations.

In 2001, Mary and her brother, Fred Trump III sued their aunt and uncles, including President Trump, claiming that the elder Trumps had cut them out of their inheritance, the assets due to their father, Fred Trump II, who died in 1981 from alcoholism. The court battle at the time had grown contentious and resulted in the Trump family cutting off Fred III’s son, who has cerebral palsy, from healthcare payments from the family business.

The latest court battle has similar battle lines, except that Fred III has taken a step back from his sister, claiming no part in the ongoing legal fight.

“I have learned only recently that my younger sister, Mary, is writing a tell-all book which is advertised to be highly critical of the Trump family and especially of our uncle, Donald J. Trump,” he said last week. “My wife, children, and I have a strong relationship with our extended family and have had no involvement or interest in the preparation of this book.”

