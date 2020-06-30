https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/505248-judge-temporarily-blocks-publication-of-mary-trump-book

A judge in New York on Tuesday granted a preliminary injunction that temporarily blocks President TrumpDonald John TrumpTop intelligence officials release statements criticizing leaking of Russian bounties information Russian bounty intel was included in Trump’s daily briefing: reports Senators will have access to intelligence on Russian bounties on US troops MORE’s niece Mary Trump from publishing her tell-all book.

The order from Judge Hal Greenwald of Dutchess County Supreme Court represents a win for Robert Trump, the president’s brother, in attempting to block the publication of the book.

The judge in Dutchess County temporarily blocked the publication of the book on Tuesday while arguments in the case continue, ordering Mary Trump and her publisher, Simon & Schuster, or their attorneys, to appear in court on July 10.

ADVERTISEMENT

Robert Trump had previously attempted to block the publication of the book, “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man,” in Queens County Surrogate Court but a judge dismissed it last week on jurisdictional grounds.

Ted Boutrous, Mary Trump’s attorney, said they would immediately appeal the order, calling it a violation of the First Amendment.

“The trial court’s temporary restraining order is only temporary but it still is a prior restraint on core political speech that flatly violates the First Amendment. We will immediately appeal,” Boutrous said. “This book, which addresses matters of great public concern and importance about a sitting president in election year, should not be suppressed even for one day.”

The book, said to contain allegations damaging to Trump and his family, is slated to be released on July 28.

Robert Trump has argued that Mary Trump would be violating a nondisclosure agreement by publishing the book. The NDA was signed by Mary Trump, the president and other members of the Trump family, as part of the settlement following litigation over the estate of president’s father, Fred Trump.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump told Axios earlier this month that his niece was “not allowed to write a book.”

Simon & Schuster described the book on its website as a “revelatory, authoritative portrait of Donald J. Trump and the toxic family that made him.” The publisher goes on to say that Mary Trump “a trained clinical psychologist and Donald’s only niece, shines a bright light on the dark history of their family in order to explain how her uncle became the man who now threatens the world’s health, economic security, and social fabric.”

Trump’s former national security adviser John Bolton John BoltonRussian bounty intel was included in Trump’s daily briefing: reports Juan Williams: Time for boldness from Biden Navarro: Bolton set himself up as ‘White House warlord’ MORE is also facing a legal challenge over his tell-all revealing details of his time in the White House. The administration sued him in federal court alleging that his manuscript contained classified information that violated nondisclosure agreements Bolton signed.

Earlier this month, a judge rejected the government’s request for an injunction against the book being published ahead of its release last week but suggested that Bolton is at risk of losing the case.

Harper Neidig contributed. Updated at 2:18 p.m.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

