Radical race-baiters in the US frequently claim there can be no such thing as racism against white people – a claim that Holocaust survivors, for example, obviously cannot share. In South Africa, violence against farmers, often on the ethnic group of the Boers, has become rampant.

Guest post by Collin McMahon

Transvaal farmers‘ union TLU SA has documented 5437 Farm attacks and 2067 farm murders in South Africa from 1990 up to May 2020. These figures only represent incidents reported to TLU SA and not all farmers. It also excludes farm workers that have been killed.

The ‘White Cross monument’ in Polokwane (Pietersburg) now contains 3600 crosses, each purportedly commemorating a farm murder. The government of South Africa and current president Cyril Ramaphosa do not recognize the White Cross Monument, deny its existence and do not recognize incidents of “Boers” or “Farmers” being murdered. Visiting New York in September 2018, South African president Cyril Ramaphosa claimed there are no farm attacks in South Africa.

Despite drastic COVID lockdown measures, there have been at least 156 farm attacks in South Africa in the first half of 2020 and 24 murders. ToekomsVonk documented 132 attacks and 19 Murders up until May 31, and there have been at least 24 attacks and 5 murders in June so far, as documented below. In 2019, there were 453 attacks and 48 farm murders. Out of a farmer population of approx. 24.000, that means the murder rate of South African farmers is 200 per 100.000. In Tijuana, it is 134 out of 100.000, in Ciudad Juarez, it is 104.

Since Monday, 15 June, there have been 31 Farm attacks and 3 farm murders in South Africa. These attacks are frequently accompanied by extremely heinous acts of violence, murder and rape. In South Africa’s Muti religion, the consumption of body parts, especially from live victims, is believed to hold powerful magic. Up to 300 people are sacrificed every year in South Africa so that their body parts can be used in traditional Muti medicine, an ABC Australia documentary found 2005. Most of these are young children, tortured to death.

“It’s done while she’s still alive because the more she screams, the more powerful the Muti’s going to be,” explained crime expert Kobus Jonker in the ABC documentary, gesturing at the picture of a mutilated six year old girl. Jonker was the first South African to acknowledge Muti murders and set up a special police unit to deal with it in 2005, but Muti murders are notoriously hard to prosecute. Cannibalism is not a crime in South Africa.

LIST OF FARM ATTACKS AND MURDERS JUNE 2020

– 1 June, 2020 – A medical doctor, Roelof Botha, who lived on a Tulbach farm, was stabbed to death with sheep shears by a group of attackers in a nearby nature reserve.

– 5 June – Pieter Nel (65) was shot in the leg and chest and his wife Ann (61) sustained serious head injuries during a farm attack and home invasion by armed black men at Remhoote, Hartbeespoort.

– 6 June – Edi Neumeister (67) , the owner of Edi’s Bratwurst Sausage Restaurant and B&B in Balgowan in the KZN Midlands, was hacked to death with a panga (machete) on a local farm in the area. He was ambushed outside his office, dragged back in and then hacked to death with a panga by a single black male attacker who ran away. His fiancée managed to escape and ran to get help.

– 6 June – An elderly couple, Schalk (63) and Lana Coetzee (59), was severely assaulted on a farm outside Reivilo, Northern Cape. Schalk was left in critical condition. His attackers, black men, poured boiling water on his back. Both Schalk and Lana had to undergo surgery afterwards.

– 8 June – Berdine Vos (66) was attacked outside the house on a farm at Vanwyksvlei in the Northern Cape by 2 young suspects and hit over the head with a stone.

– 12 June – Oom Piet Pieterse was robbed and hacked with a panga by 2 balaclava clad black males. Firearms, a vehicle and a cellphone were robbed . Oom Piet was admitted to hospital with deep gashes on his head. The incident happened at 1930 on the farm Koedoesdraai, Leeudoringstad, North West.

– 15 June – Residents on a farm at Visgat between Reitz and Kransfontein in the Free State were robbed in a home invasion attack. Firearms and a vehicle were robbed.

– 15 June – Kosie Botha (63) was murdered on a farm at Vryheid in KZN. Neighbours came across his body. It was a gruesome scene.

– 16 June – No less than 7 farm attacks occurred overnight in the Haakdoringboom, Onderstepoort area north of Pretoria. A number of people sustained injuries and a boy was shot in the neck.

– 17 June – A father and his son were both shot in the upper leg when they were ambushed at the gate of their farm at Walkerville, south of Johannesburg. The 4 attackers, black men, opened fire as the father and son stopped at the gate. They were then robbed.

– 18 June – Mr. Koos Janse van Rensburg (73) was brutally beaten by 2 black men during a home invasion and robbery on a plot at Haakdoringboom, north of Pretoria , the 8th one in Haakdoringboom in 48 hours. On the same night another similar attack occurred in the same area, bringing up the amount of attacks to nine in the same area in 48 hours.

– 18/19 June – A gang of farm attackers struck 2 farms outside Polokwane in just 2 days. On Thursday 18 June, 2020 at around 2200 the gang struck at farm worker residences on a local farm. In the incident the black male attackers fired into a room and wounded 2 children who are 8 and 12 years old respectively. Farm workers were robbed of money and cellphones. In another incident a 68 year old woman and her husband were attacked on Friday evening 19 June , 2020 at around 19:00, tied up and robbed by 4 black male attackers. The incident happened on a smallholding next to the N1 at Kareebosch outside Polokwane. The woman was threatened with a knife and tied up with cables. The attackers plundered the house and left with a plasma TV, gas bottle and stove.

– 21 June – Edwin Kotze was shot dead whilst visiting a friend, Rudi Botha, on a smallholding at Buffelsdrift north of Pretoria. This happened when 3 armed black men entered the house through a bathroom window. The men stole an Amarok bakkie which they loaded with stolen items.

– 21 June – Mr. John Parr, an elderly farmer, and his family were attacked by 5 armed black men in their house on the farm Yaxham at Tweespruit in the Free State. This farmer was ready. He defended his family and killed 2 attackers in self defence.

– 21 June – A farmer was stabbed in the back on a farm at Hekpoort, north of Pretoria, roughly the same area where nine other attacks happened from 16-18 June.

– 21 June – A retired church minister, Ian Benhardi (74), and his wife Jean were tied up and robbed on a farm at Darling, WC.

– 23 June – Mr. Albert Kusel (63) was brutally murdered in his house on a smallholding at Sundra in Mpumalanga. Neighbors came across his body. His arms and legs were extremely tightly bound and he was beaten to death.Nothing was missing from his house.

– 22 June – A farmer of Worcester, Ben Hugo, was beaten over the head and tied up during a robbery on his farm. Mr. Hugo was busy in his office when two black males attacked him. One attacker hit Mr. Hugo over the head with a stone and he was tied up. Various items including firearms were robbed.

– 24 June 2020, in Welbekend, in Gauteng province, a family of four, including children aged 7 and 11, were overpowered, attacked and assaulted by five armed suspects. A gun was held against one of the children’s heads to force the father to open the safe. Cash and jewelry stolen were robbed during the attack.

– 25 June, 2020 at 0220 – Plot R116 Roodekopjes Brits – Five black men armed with knives and a panga broke through a security gate to gain access to the house of Johann and Susan Breedt. Johann fought back causing the attackers to flee. The same attackers also attempted an attack on the same house hours earlier, the victims were not seriously injured.

– 25 June, 2020 at 0400 – Lusthof, Gauteng – Three armed black male attackers entered the home at 2200 the night before, the attack lasted 6 hours. The residents, including a woman, were tied up and choked. The attackers ransacked the home and fled with 2 vehicles and a trailer belonging to the residents which were loaded with furniture and the fridge.

– 25 June, 2020, 1230 – A farm attack occurred at Suikerbosrand near the nature reserve, Gauteng. A woman, a farm worker as well as the house helper, a female, were violently assaulted by four black attackers and robbed of a firearm.

– 25 June 2020, 1610 – Nelspruit, Mpumalanga – A woman was assaulted on a farm by an unknown number of black males who robbed firearms. The attackers fled in a Blue Ford ranger bakkie.

– 26 June – 0830 – Percy Fyfe Rd, Polokwane/Mokopane. The owner, David Osborn, was attacked and stabbed by seven heavily armed black attackers during a farm attack. Both Osborn and a visiting friend were robbed of their firearms, Mr. Osborne managed to shoot back with another firearm.

– 26 June at 1900 – Lovedale farm, Petrusburg, Free State – the 50 year old Mr. Du Toit and his 82 year old mother severely assaulted, tied up and robbed of 2 cellphones and a firearm by 3 black males. Victims had to be hospitalized.

– 26 June at at 21:44, in Zwartkrans, north of Krugersdorp, in Gauteng province, a husband and wife were ambushed and attacked by two armed suspects when they arrived home and were unpacking groceries. One attacker fired at the husband, but the firearm malfunctioned. The couple fled into the house and the wife returned fire on the attackers. The attackers fled the scene.

– 28 June at 22:30, on the farm Kleinfontein, of Piet Kloppers, in the North West province. Farm workers were attacked by an unknown number of attackers. The workers suffered light injuries and were robbed of money and cell phones.

Police brutality against blacks and whites is also rampant in South Africa. On June 2, 20 heavily armed black police officers allegedly attacked Mr. Flippie van Dyk (64) on the Oblivion farm,in the Umkomaas district, breaking locks on two gates and throwing two stun grenades to confuse Mr van Dyk’s three boerboel dogs. The twenty policemen, led by a Lt-Col. Ngidi, stormed Mr Van Dyk and proceeded to kick him, assault him with clenched fists, and struck him with butts of R4 rifles.

In his well-researched book “Kill The Boer: Government Complicity In South Africa’s Brutal Farm Murders”, AfriForum activist Ernst Roets has documented how police corruption and anti-white media propaganda contribute to a climate of “systemic racism” in South Africa that tolerates or even encourages farm attacks. In 2019, Roets visited Washington and New York with farm murder survivor Mariandra Heunis to raise awareness of farm attacks among GOP lawmakers. In 2018 , Donald Trump announced he had “asked Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to closely study the South Africa land and farm seizures and expropriations and the large scale killing of farmers.” The Trump administration has yet to act on this announcement.

TGP Exclusive Interview with Mariandra Heunis, Whose Farmer Husband Was Murdered In Front of Her and Her Children

Radical leaders such as Julius Malema or Andile Mngxitama frequently call for the killing of whites. Last year Nelson Mandela’s daughter, Zindzi Mandela-Hlongwane, Ambassador to Denmark, called white South Africans “trembling white cowards” who are the “thieving rapist descendants of Van Riebeck [sic]” and “shivering land thieves.” Most of the semi-arid South African highveld is at an altitude of approx. 5000 feet and was largely uninhabited before it was settled starting 300 years ago by the Boers, so it was unclear what “theft” Mandela-Hlongwane was referring to.

South African president Cyril Ramaphosa has blamed white South Africans for the murder of George Floyd due to “racist outbursts”. He claimed white racism is part of the “natural order of things”, and should be “broken”. In South Africa’s affirmative action program “Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment” (BBBEE) actively discriminates against white people. Ramaphosa, once a union leader and “committed socialist”, became one of the richest men in South Africa thanks to BBEEE laws which require 50% black ownership of companies, a law that mainly helped ANC political leaders become very wealthy, while their country has collapsed economically.

