Before singer Katy Perry and actor Orlando Bloom were engaged and pregnant with a child, the famed “California Girl” singer says she contemplated suicide following the couple’s 2017 breakup.

“My career was on this trajectory when it was going up, up, and up, and then I had the smallest shift, not that huge from an outside perspective. But for me it was seismic,” Perry told SiriusXM’s CBC Radio One, referring to her album “Witness.”

“I had broken up with my boyfriend, who is now my baby-daddy-to-be, and then I was excited about flying high off the next record,” Perry continued. “But the validation did not make me high, and so I just crashed.”

Perry said the thing that “saved” her “life” was being able to find “gratitude,” following the hurtful breakup.

“Gratitude is probably the thing that saved my life because if I did not find that, I would have wallowed in my own sadness and probably just jumped,” the 35-year-old explained. “But I found the ways to be grateful. If it gets really, really hard I walk around and say, ‘I am grateful, I am grateful!’ even though I am in a s*** mood.”

In March, Perry announced the pregnancy of her baby girl with Bloom.

“Katy Perry shocked fans this week when the music video for her new single, ‘Never Worn White’ showed her rocking a bump,” Motherly reported at the time. The singer captioned the pregnancy post: “Let’s just say it’s gonna be a jam packed summer….”

“OMG, so glad I don’t have to suck it in anymore, or carry around a big purse,” she later tweeted.

“I am excited,” Perry said on a livestream. “We’re excited and happy and it’s probably the longest secret I’ve ever had to keep. Not only will I be giving birth, literally, but also figuratively to something you guys have been waiting for. So let’s just call it a double whammy. It’s a two-for.”

Back in 2016, Perry dropped $10,000 to abortion mill Planned Parenthood and encouraged fans to similarly donate, Billboard reported.

“It’s time to turn words into action,” she wrote via social media, screen-capping the donation.

“I am making a public donation to Planned Parenthood for the teenage me who made several visits to first a clinic in Santa Barbara and then Los Angeles, CA to educate myself on my sexual health,” she continued, “a subject I had little to no information on because of my sheltered upbringing. I had no idea how things worked down there, and had no idea how to make a plan for them.”

“Planned Parenthood educated me on my body and my reproductive health, so that I could focus on my dreams and using my voice until I knew the timing was right for me to make a plan to have a family,” the singer wrote. “Since then, I have been able to focus wholeheartedly on bringing messages of strength and becoming a voice for others. Without this education, I may have had a different life path.”

“I am grateful for and stand in support of Planned Parenthood for giving Katheryn Hudson the knowledge to plan, and for continuing to be a haven for women to learn all options for their future,” added Perry. “Now, more than ever, we all need to protect and create safe places for each other. I hope I can help inspire you to make a gift as well, and become a member and an ally.”

