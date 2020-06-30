https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/kim-jong-un-south-korea-wife-temper/2020/06/30/id/975033

Kim Jong Un was reportedly so furious over a dirty depiction of his wife in South Korean propaganda, he blew up North Korea’s de facto embassy with South Korea and threatened to take military action, according to Russian Ambassador to North Korea Alexander Matsegora.

Agence France-Presse first reported on Matsegora’s comments.

The leaflets included provocative imagery of North Korean first lady Ri Sol Ju and “bore a special kind of dirty, insulting propaganda, aimed at the leader’s spouse,” Matsegora told Russian media outlet TASS.

Matsegora also said the images where photoshopped in such a “low-grade way” they became the “last straw” for Kim.

Defectors from North Korea have been sending the leaflets across the border attached to balloons or floated in bottles, according to AFP.

One defector – Park Sang-hak – is behind the balloon messages. He runs the organization Fighters for a Free North Korea and has been threatened by North Korea several times for his actions.

“It’s the truth about the Kim family, and Kim Jong Un is very scared of the truth,” Park said of the leaflets. “In North Korea, people think of Kim Jong Un as a god. They look up to him as a deity. If they know the truth about him, they wouldn’t think of him in this manner. So that’s [Kim’s] biggest fear, for people to not think of him as a god.”

“No matter how much the Kim family will try to stop me, I will send the letter of truth to the people,” he added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

