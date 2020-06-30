http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/cv11SGZt6Vk/

Mythbusters co-host Adam Savage has been hit with a lawsuit filed Tuesday alleging that he raped his young sister for years when the two were children in the 1970s.

Miranda Pacchiana alleges that Savage subjected her to years of sexual abuse when she was between the ages of seven and ten when she lived in her family home in Sleepy Hollow, New York, the New York Post reported. “Beginning in or about 1976 and continuing until approximately 1979, Adam Savage, would repeatedly rape Miranda Pacchiana and force oral sex upon her, and forced Miranda to perform oral sex on him, along with other forms of sexual abuse,” said the papers filed in Westchester.

Pacchiana, 51, alleges that Savage, who was between the ages of nine and 12 at the time, named himself the “raping blob” and tried to pass off the abuse as a game between the two.

Pacchiana filed her lawsuit under the New York Child Victims Act, which recently opened a one-year period allowing victims to file lawsuits concerning decades-old accusations that have exceeded the statute of limitations. “The prolific abuse by Mr. Savage as alleged in the Complaint has caused irreparable damage to my client that she will live with for the rest of her life,” Pacchiana’s attorney said in a statement. “Today is the first step in the direction of healing and justice.”

Savage burst onto the scene in 2003, as he and Mythbusters co-host Jamie Hyneman began testing urban legends, often with hilariously explosive results. Savage left the show in 2016, after 14 seasons. Savage also has a popular Youtube channel where he builds props and costumes from popular TV shows and movies.

Pacchiana, now a social worker in Connecticut, has talked of how her accusations of abuse roiled her family.

“When I first disclosed to my family that my brother had abused me as a child, I thought my whole world would change,” she wrote on her blog. “I assumed my family members would share my desire to examine what had gone wrong in our home and pursue a path toward healing together. I was sadly mistaken.”

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

