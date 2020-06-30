https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/lindsey-graham-jaime-harrison-ad-south-carolina/2020/06/30/id/974839

Democrat Jaime Harrison is launching a new ad blasting Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., for COVID-19 relief efforts.

The ad is the first negative spot against Graham in Harrison’s general election Senate campaign, The Hill noted.

“People are losing their jobs — losing their lives,” Harrison said in the 30-second ad. “But instead of attacking these problems, Lindsey Graham’s attacking me. Even worse, he’s attacking us — opposing help for South Carolinians, refusing to extend the COVID unemployment benefits.

“What happened to Lindsey Graham? People are hurting and Lindsey is playing Washington games while we need to solve South Carolina problems.”

The Hill said the six-figure TV and digital ad is set to start running in South Carolina’s media markets on Tuesday. And it comes after Graham’s campaign launched an ad blasting Harrison as a “liberal Democrat.”

The Graham ad also accuses Harrison of having a “far-left agenda.”

The 44-year-old Harrison is an associate chairman with the Democratic National Committee and former chairman of the South Carolina Democratic Party.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

