BROOK PARK, Ohio (AP) — Two Little Caesars workers have been fired after an Ohio couple found pepperonis placed to form a backward swastika on their pizza.

Misty and Jason Laska made the discovery when they opened the box that they had purchased at the store on Smith Road in Brook Park on Saturday.

Misty Laska posted a photo on Twitter and wrote she was “truly disappointed.”

She wrote there was nothing funny about the incident.

In a statement to WOIO-TV, Little Caesar Enterprises said it has “zero tolerance for racism and discrimination in any form.”

It said the franchise store employees were immediately terminated.

