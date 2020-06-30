https://www.theblaze.com/rubin-report/michael-malice-on-mainstream-media-lies

Author, columnist, and media personality, Michael Malice, joined Dave Rubin on “The Rubin Report” to talk about the mainstream media’s dangerous levels of hypocrisy and deception, and how severely our trust in media institutions has been eroded.

Dave argued that the internet and social media have led to the culture of fake news in the mainstream media.

“By and large, the mainstream media — The New York Times, CNN, Washington Post, and the rest — they have been unmasked. There has been a slow unmasking over the last few years … partisan isn’t strong enough of a word. They have decided that they are going to pick the winners and losers. They are going to destroy some people, while saving others,” Dave said. “It’s become a cabal in that they’re all in on it together.”

Michael added that the mainstream media has gone beyond bias — which he believes is simply a function of human perception — and now are operating with a leftist agenda.

Dave and Michael also discuss some of the people who have been targeted and smeared by the media, such as Nick Sandmann, James Damore, Bret Weinstein, Lindsay Shepherd, and Ben Shapiro, only to come out stronger afterward.

