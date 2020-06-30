http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/dPz7L5eawHY/

Monday on MSNBC’s “Deadline,” host Nicolle Wallace said President Donald Trump was “running as a plague-spreading racist.”

She made those remarks while discussing the president retweeting a video on Twitter on Sunday morning, showing a man in a golf cart with Trump campaign gear shouting “white power.”

Nicolle Wallace said, “We are on the cusp of real change, real breakthroughs in parts of the country where there was, for a long time, a lot of public opinion in the opposite direction. You now have 76% of Americans who self-identify as being aligned with the goals of the Black Lives Matter movement. It’s up 26 points from 2015, the last time some of those questions were asked. But Donald Trump is an outlier. I watched this video that he tweeted. It is some of his supporters in a golf cart, screaming “white power” at the top of their lungs to Trump protesters. Trump tweeted it and tweeted his support for his supporters yelling “white power.”

MSNBC political analyst Elise Jordan said, “We’re in a moment of transformation with the country’s awakening towards racial injustice, and Donald Trump is completely behind the curve, whereas Americans are looking forward. And Americans are making strides that I had been hopeful that I would see in my lifetime, but wasn’t quite certain. You know, just what happened this weekend in Mississippi, I just want to point out, is so historic. And it’s even more incredible that it was supported by members of both parties. And it was a two-thirds vote in a Mississippi legislature that voted to take down the Confederate flag. And that kind of vote doesn’t happen even in normal votes. And that it happened for this, a vote that the people of Mississippi rejected back when I was a senior in high school in the early 2000s, and that we have come to the point where the men and women, the representatives of our state are saying, let’s move on. Let’s move beyond. That’s a really big deal. And then you have Donald Trump amplifying the voices of supporters who are preaching racial hate. He’s out of step with the mood of the country, and I think that we’re seeing that reflected right now in his tanking polls.”

Wallace said, “I guess that is the reassuring piece of this that running as a plague-spreading racist polls terribly. ”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

