Speaking on Fox News’ “The Ingraham Angle,” a former member of Antifa blasted the comments of Democrat House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler in which he stated that Antifa was an “imaginary” thing. Former member Gabriel Nadales said, “I mean, the only thing that’s imaginary here is Representative Nadler’s sense of justice.” He added that the educational system had “preconditioned” him “to believe that America was my enemy.”

Last Thursday, Nadler slammed GOP members of the House, snapping, “They couldn’t utter the phrase ‘black lives matter’ and could barely [broach] the subject of police reform. Instead, their amendments, I’ve given you about half of them, just listed here, were arrant nonsense, off-topic, dealing with imaginary things like Antifa and completely negating the entire purpose of the bill.”

GOP Congressman Jim Jordan, the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, infuriated, responded to Nadler, “They’re not imaginary, they’re real .. To have the chair of the Judiciary Committee, on the House floor, say … these words … ‘imaginary things like Antifa.’ They are far from imaginary. And there are people in every major city in this country who know that and yet the chair of the Judiciary Committee just made that statement. That is scary.”

Nadales stated of Nadler’s remarks, “Let’s look at what Representative Nadler’s really saying: He’s saying that this is imaginary. That’s just false. I mean, the only thing that’s imaginary here is Representative Nadler’s sense of justice. I mean, the protests I attended, they weren’t imaginary. Also, the windows that I regrettably broke, they weren’t imaginary. Yet every single time that we have left-wing politicians like Representative Nadler deny and ignore and even justify Antifa violence, it’s only going to continue to grow.”

Nadales continued:

Before I even joined what is called Antifa, I was already indoctrinated by a lot of my teachers as well as Spanish media and I was preconditioned to believe that America was my enemy, not because America rejected me, but because I kept being told that I was a victim. Thankfully, I started asking questions about this movement. And then, really I … got the information that I needed and I realized that being part of Antifa was something that I should’ve never been part of. And now I’m glad that I’m condemning it. But one thing to remember is, where is Antifa really coming from? Because Mr. Nadler thinks that it’s imaginary. Well, it’s coming, oftentimes, from college campuses. I mean, there’s a professor out there who wrote a book called “Antifa: The Anti-Fascist Handbook,” and then there’s also so many other professors that promote this kind of violence.”

Nadales has stated, “Everything Antifa does can be boiled down to one thing, and it’s called direct action. Direct action is the name of the game, and it means to directly take action into your own hands to enact political change. It is a form of vigilante justice …. If things don’t go Antifa’s way in a democratic way, they’re willing to use threats, intimidation and violence to get their way.”

