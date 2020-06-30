https://www.theblaze.com/news/netflix-colin-kaepernick-series-activist

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s life will be the subject of an upcoming Netflix series created by the same team that produced a recent Emmy-nominated series on the Central Park Five, CNN reported.

The series, “Colin in Black & White,” will be led by Ava DuVernay and executive produced by Michael Starrbury and Kaepernick and will “focus on Kaepernick’s formative high school years, lending meaningful insight into the acts and experiences that led him to become the activist he is today,” according to Netflix.

The project will be a scripted series focusing on Kaepernick’s upbringing as a black person adopted and raised by white parents and how that background shaped his path to becoming an NFL star and eventually a full-time social justice activist.

“Too often we see race and black stories portrayed through a White lens,” Kaepernick said in a statement. “We seek to give new perspective to the differing realities that black people face. We explore the racial conflicts I faced as an adopted black man in a White community, during my high school years. It’s an honor to bring these stories to life in collaboration with Ava for the world to see.”

DuVernay has been supportive of Kaepernick’s controversial national anthem kneeling protest, which some blame for his departure from the league. DuVernay participated in a boycott of the Super Bowl and accused the NFL of racist treatment of Kaepernick.

Despite continued rhetoric from NFL executives and coaches about the potential for Kaepernick to resume his football career, it appears increasingly unlikely that the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback will return to professional football. Kaepernick derailed a tryout set up by the league last year, and no team has expressed interest in signing him.

His off-field pursuits have been profitable, however. In addition to the upcoming Netflix series, Kaepernick has a lucrative Nike endorsement and a seven-figure deal for an upcoming memoir.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

