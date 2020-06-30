https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/newsom-roll-back-reopenings-enact-stricter-covid-19-enforcement-says-biggest-concern-family-gatherings-4th-july/

Gavin Newsom

The tyrants have pivoted back to Coronavirus fear porn now that the George Floyd riots have calmed down.

The new hoax coming out of the Democrat-media complex is the ‘surge’ in Coronavirus cases.

Cases.

California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) on Tuesday announced he will be rolling back the state’s reopening due to the surge in Coronavirus cases.

“Tomorrow we’ll be making some additional announcements on efforts to use that ‘dimmer switch’ that we’ve referred to, and begin to toggle back on our stay-at-home order and tighten things up,” said Newsom. “The framework for us is this: if you’re not going to stay home and you’re not going to wear masks in public, we have to enforce and we will, and we’ll be making announcements on enforcement tomorrow.”

“And so we’ll be looking at a lot of the current stay-at-home orders, or rather we’ll start looking at the health orders and health directives in relation to indoor versus outdoor activities,” he said.

Newsom didn’t say a word about this George Floyd protest a few weeks ago:

It’s so weird that California is seeing a spike in covid cases. I’m sure it’s just a coincidence that doesn’t have anything to do with the massive protests a few weeks back.pic.twitter.com/79ZjHteuFr — Uri Blago (@UriBlago) June 29, 2020

Newsom’s main concern? FAMILY GATHERINGS FOR THE 4TH OF JULY – NOT BLM RIOTS.

Newsom actually believes he has the authority to dictate to people how they interact with their own friends and family at 4th of July BBQs.

Newsom said he’s concerned about people who may go to a barbecue only to take off their face masks to eat and drink and leave their masks off.

How the hell is this any of Newsom’s business or concern?

“I cannot say it enough; I said it last week, I said it yesterday and I’ll say it again. We’ve got Fourth of July weekend coming up. One of the areas of biggest concern relates to the spread of COVID-19 in this state remains family gatherings. Not just bars. Not just being out in the streets where people are protesting and the like,” said Newsom. “It’s specifically family gatherings. Where family members or rather households — immediate and extended family members — begin to mix and take down their guard. They may walk into that barbecue with masks on; then they put the cooler down and the mask comes off, they have a glass of water, and all of a sudden nieces and nephews start congregating.”

A senior executive at a Texas ER chain contacted former NY Times reporter Alex Berenson and revealed the real reason for the spike in Coronavirus ‘cases.’

The executive pointed out that the “vast majority of the cases are mild to very mild symptoms.”

More testing kits means they are able to test a broader group of patients.

Clinically, they’ve had “very few hospital transfers because of COVID.”

Vast majority of patients are better within 2-3 days and would be described as “having a cold (a mild one at that) or symptoms related to allergies.

Most patients are given a steroid shot and antibiotics and by the time they have follow-up calls, the patients are no longer experiencing any symptoms.

This is pure Marxism.

Black Lives Matter terrorists are allowed to do whatever they want, but law abiding citizens must obey Newsom’s authoritarian, unconstitutional lockdown orders.

WHERE IS THE DOJ?? Bill Barr??

