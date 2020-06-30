https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/the-new-york-times-fake-news-bounty-taliban/2020/06/30/id/975030

The New York Times story about Russian officials putting bounties on the heads of U.S. troops cannot be believed, based on that publication’s inaccurate reporting on Russian collusion and other issues, former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich told Newsmax TV.

“My guess would be, if it [Russian bounty in Afghanistan] was mentioned to him [President Donald Trump] at all, it was mentioned that ‘there were rumors at that, and we’re trying to check it out,'” Gingrich told Tuesday’s “Greg Kelly Reports.”

Gingrich said the mainstream media has worked hard to knock down Trump’s presidency. To get back on track, Gingrich said Trump needs to get back on message, to help his supporters defend the president to other people who do not like him.

“I think it would be greatly to his advantage to have a package of five or six really big things, that we can say with a straight face, ‘We will be more prosperous; we’ll be healthier; we’ll be safer; here’s how I’m going to do it,’ and then contrast that vision with the Biden/Pelosi/Schumer vision, and I think at that point, he wins decisively,” Gingrich said.

