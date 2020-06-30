https://www.theblaze.com/news/cuomo-expands-quarantine-travel-order

New York Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo, in an effort to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 in his state, expanded New York’s mandatory quarantine order Tuesday to include eight additional states experiencing a spike in confirmed cases.

Now, travelers from 16 different states will be required to self-quarantine upon traveling to New York.

The sixteen states now under the quarantine order are Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nevada, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Utah.

The states listed have a combined total population of more than 157 million, or nearly half of the population of the entire country.

Last week, Gov. Cuomo, along with New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) and Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont (D), announced a joint incoming travel advisory requiring a 14-day self-quarantine for travelers arriving from states with “a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day rolling average.”

At the time that order applied to incoming travelers from Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Utah, and Texas.

According to the Hill, as far as enforcement of the order goes, Cuomo said that violators may be subject to fines, but that police would not be patrolling the state’s borders.

New York was once the epicenter of the coronavirus in America and, during that time, several states around the country imposed travel restrictions on individuals arriving from the Empire State.

But in recent days and weeks, the tables have turned. As New York appears to have the outbreak under some level of control, several Sun Belt states are reporting surges in confirmed cases.

