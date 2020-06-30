https://www.westernjournal.com/op-ed-scotus-abortion-decision-made-week-builds-roe-v-wade-lie/
Respecting tried and true precedents in courts of law is necessary to ensure logical consistency within the legal system. But this does not mean that courts should respect erroneous precedents and irrationally support them forever. In this week’s Supreme Court opinion on June Medical Services, LLC v. Russo, a majority of pro-abortion justices bowed once…
The post Op-Ed: SCOTUS Abortion Decision Made This Week Builds on Roe v. Wade Lie appeared first on The Western Journal.