https://hotair.com/archives/karen-townsend/2020/06/30/forever-first-lady-praises-princeton-canceling-woodrow-wilson/

How could former First Lady Michelle Obama have graduated from such a racist university? She graduated from Princeton in 1985. Why didn’t Michelle Vaughn Robinson attend a historically black college or university? Now all she can do is praise Princeton for dropping Woodrow Wilson’s name from its public affairs school.

Remember Michelle Obama’s thesis that she wrote during her time at Princeton, which was revealed after her unseemly remarks during Barack Obama’s run for president in 2008? You may remember during that campaign she admitted to a group of supporters that for the first time in her life, she was proud of America simply because her husband was running for president. As breathtaking of a declaration as that was at the time, it was nothing compared to her thesis. At the time, she said she couldn’t remember what she wrote in her thesis.

What she wrote, though, was that the school “humiliated and corrupted” her. She felt like an outsider, she said. And, she felt like she was selling out by accepting an education from an institution among institutions she despised. And, “It was black separatists, she concluded, who cared about the black community.”

… the path I have chosen to follow by attending Princeton will likely lead to my further integration and/or assimilation into a White cultural and social structure that will only allow me to remain on the periphery of society, never becoming a full participant. This realization has presently made my goals to actively utilize my resources to benefit the Black community more desirable. At the same time, however, it is conceivable that my four years of exposure to a predominantly White, Ivy League University has instilled within me certain conservative values. For example, as I enter my final year at Princeton, I find myself striving for many of the same goals as my White classmates – acceptance to a prestigious graduate or professional school or a high paying position in a successful corporation. Thus, my goals after Princeton are not as clear as before.

What a mess. So, while she was relatively not overtly political during her time in the White House, she has reemerged as a woman on a mission to be front and center among black activists. She is still very popular with black supporters and that point was brought home during Sunday night’s broadcast of The BET Awards 2020. As Michelle Obama introduced Beyonce to receive the Humanitarian Award, the host of the show referred to Obama as “our forever First Lady.”

Obama has been active in getting young people to register to vote and advocating for nationwide mail-in voting. So, since she is adamantly against the re-election of President Trump and campaigning for Joe Biden, it isn’t a shock that she piped up about Princeton’s decision after Trump spoke against it. Trump spoke against erasing American history and the downfalls that happen when we don’t learn about the good and the bad in our country’s history during an interview with Hannity on FNC.

Heartened to see my alma mater make this change, and even prouder of the students who’ve been advocating for this kind of change on campus for years. Let’s keep finding ways to be more inclusive to all students—at Princeton and at every school across the country. https://t.co/jQd0TmJe1r — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) June 29, 2020

Michelle Obama wants to eat her cake and have it, too. She enjoyed playing the put-on victim in her younger days at Princeton but then also had to admit that an Ivy League education would pave the way for future success. Which, I can only assume, was her motivation to attend the school in the first place. Both she and her brother enjoyed the advantage of scholarships to attend Princeton.

I’m not much of a Woodrow Wilson fan but his segregationist history isn’t anything that has been newly exposed. The fact that it is only now, at this moment in time that protests and Black Lives Matter dominates the news, that the university acted. Removing his name could have been done at any time in the past, or his name could have never been placed on the public policy school in the first place. The hypocrisy now shown by guilty white liberals is so predictable. The former First Lady has led a privileged life despite always being the victim in her own mind. She continues to do so.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

