https://thehill.com/policy/defense/505164-pentagon-no-corroborating-evidence-to-validate-bounty-allegations

The Department of Defense (DOD) said late Monday that it has not validated reported intelligence assessing that Russia offered bounties to incentivize Taliban-linked militants to kill coalition forces, including U.S. troops, in Afghanistan.

“The Department of Defense continues to evaluate intelligence that Russian GRU operatives were engaged in malign activity against United States and coalition forces in Afghanistan. To date, DOD has no corroborating evidence to validate the recent allegations found in open-source reports,” chief Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said in a statement.

“Regardless, we always take the safety and security of our forces in Afghanistan – and around the world – most seriously and therefore continuously adopt measures to prevent harm from potential threats,” he continued.

ADVERTISEMENT

President TrumpDonald John TrumpTop intelligence officials release statements criticizing leaking of Russian bounties information Russian bounty intel was included in Trump’s daily briefing: reports Senators will have access to intelligence on Russian bounties on US troops MORE has claimed that he was not briefed on the details of the intelligence, which were first reported by The New York Times on Friday.

“Possibly another fabricated Russia Hoax, maybe by the Fake News @nytimesbooks, wanting to make Republicans look bad!!!” Trump tweeted on Sunday, referring to the reports.

Intel just reported to me that they did not find this info credible, and therefore did not report it to me or @VP. Possibly another fabricated Russia Hoax, maybe by the Fake News @nytimesbooks, wanting to make Republicans look bad!!! https://t.co/cowOmP7T1S — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Multiple outlets reported that Trump was briefed on the intelligence and that administration officials had not authorized any further actions.

The Washington Post reported Sunday that intelligence assessments concluded that the payments led to the deaths of U.S. service members and The Associated Press reported Monday that top White House officials were aware of intelligence indicating that Russia was offering the bounties in early 2019.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are calling for answers on the reports, including top GOP officials.

White house press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told “Fox & Friends” on Monday that lawmakers would be briefed on the matter.

“Intelligence, we don’t comment on it routinely but just so you know how it works, it is vetted for its veracity and it only goes to the president and the high-level officials when it is deemed as verifiable and credible,” she added.

On Monday, the White House briefed at least seven House Republicans: Rep. Mac Thornberry William (Mac) McClellan ThornberryOvernight Defense: Lawmakers demand answers on reported Russian bounties for US troops deaths in Afghanistan | Defense bill amendments target Germany withdrawal, Pentagon program giving weapons to police Trump faces bipartisan calls for answers on Russian-offered bounties McEnany sidesteps questions on Russian bounty intel MORE (Texas), House Foreign Affairs Committee ranking member Michael McCaul Michael Thomas McCaulOvernight Defense: Lawmakers demand answers on reported Russian bounties for US troops deaths in Afghanistan | Defense bill amendments target Germany withdrawal, Pentagon program giving weapons to police Trump faces bipartisan calls for answers on Russian-offered bounties McEnany sidesteps questions on Russian bounty intel MORE (Texas), and Reps. Liz Cheney Elizabeth (Liz) Lynn CheneyOvernight Defense: Lawmakers demand answers on reported Russian bounties for US troops deaths in Afghanistan | Defense bill amendments target Germany withdrawal, Pentagon program giving weapons to police Trump faces bipartisan calls for answers on Russian-offered bounties McEnany sidesteps questions on Russian bounty intel MORE (Wyo.), Andy Biggs (Ariz.), Jim Banks (Ind.), Adam Kinzinger Adam Daniel KinzingerOvernight Defense: Lawmakers demand answers on reported Russian bounties for US troops deaths in Afghanistan | Defense bill amendments target Germany withdrawal, Pentagon program giving weapons to police Trump faces bipartisan calls for answers on Russian-offered bounties McEnany sidesteps questions on Russian bounty intel MORE (Ill.) and Elise Stefanik Elise Marie StefanikOvernight Defense: Lawmakers demand answers on reported Russian bounties for US troops deaths in Afghanistan | Defense bill amendments target Germany withdrawal, Pentagon program giving weapons to police Trump faces bipartisan calls for answers on Russian-offered bounties McEnany sidesteps questions on Russian bounty intel MORE (N.Y.).

A group of House Democrats will be briefed early Tuesday. Senators will also have access to intelligence documents related to the reports.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

