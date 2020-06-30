http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/IgRmZ6u0lXQ/

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Metropolitan Transportation Authority is deploying personal protection equipment (PPE) vending machines at select subway stations as part of a pilot program.

Initially, there will be a dozen vending machines deployed to 10 subway stations.

The machines will dispense reusable face masks, gloves, hand sanitizer, and sanitizing wipes.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

“The national increase in COVID-19 cases shows how important it is for us to maintain vigilance on use of masks and other PPE,” said Sarah Feinberg, Interim President of MTA New York City Transit. “We want to make it as easy as possible for customers who may not have masks to get them so they can ride the subway. Wearing a mask is the single most important thing our customers can do to protect themselves and those around them — and more than that, it’s absolutely required to ride the system.”

The locations of the first dozen machines:

14 St-Union Square (4, 5, 6, L, N, Q, R, W)

34 St-Herald Square (two machines) (B, D, F, M, N, Q, R, W)

34 St-Penn Station (1, 2, 3, A, B, C)

42 St-Port Authority Bus Terminal (A, C, E)

42 St-Times Square (two machines) (1, 2, 3, 7, N, Q, R, S, W)

59 St-Columbus Circle (1, A, B, C, D)

74 St-Roosevelt Av (7, E, F, M, R)

Atlantic Av-Barclays Center (2, 3, 4, 5, B, D, N, Q, R)

Lexington Av (E, M)

There are two different kinds of machines, one by Canteen and another by Vengo.

Here’s what they will carry:

10-pack of disposable masks for $12.49

Reusable cloth masks, $5.99

KN95 masks $9.99

Wipes $2.25

Single use hand sanitizer 75 cents

2-ounce bottle of hand sanitizer $4.99

Kits including a mask, wipes and gloves are $6.49

The MTA continues to distribute hand sanitizer at every station and is passing out two million single-use surgical masks at station booths.

