Two progressive groups are urging Joe Biden to pick Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., as his running mate.

In an open letter to the presumptive Democratic Party presidential nominee, RootsAction and Progressive Democrats of America, wrote: “If you want to unify the party and take back the White House, then you should choose the running mate best suited to those goals: Elizabeth Warren.

“Senator Warren is deeply qualified to be our next vice president, bringing decades of experience and a track record of leadership on issues from the Green New Deal to fighting corporate greed and corruption — issues that excite the progressive voters you’ll need to win the White House. Few senators have fought harder and more consistently for the kinds of structural reforms that would lift up working-class families and communities.”

The two groups said a Biden-Warren ticket would generate enthusiasm and would be capable of defeating President Donald Trump in November.

Politico noted that the two organizations both supported Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., in the primaries. It said the groups represent more than 1.2 million activists.

But Politico said the nationwide protests, sparked by the death of George Floyd while in police custody, have boosted the prospects of Biden selecting a woman of color to be his running mate.

Biden has announced he plans to gave a running mate by Aug. 1 — just two weeks before the Democrats’ nominating convention in Milwaukee.

