https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/quarter-gym-goers-dont-expect-ever-return-thanks-coronavirus/

(STUDY FINDS) — SANTA CRUZ, Ca — A new survey shows that many Americans won’t be running back to their gyms when the coronavirus lockdown ends. People have found new ways to get their exercise in while fitness clubs remain closed and don’t see a reason to return to their pre-COVID routines.

In all, 2,000 adults who exercise at least twice a week were polled as gyms start to open back up in certain states. The survey was conducted on behalf of LIFEAID Beverages Co.

Nearly a quarter of respondents (24%) say they will never return to the gym at all. A third will keep their membership, but expect to go less frequently than they used to. About half of respondents plan to wait a bit before returning to their gyms once they open back up. Most will wait four to five weeks before heading in for their first workout.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

