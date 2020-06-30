https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/rapper-lord-jamar-black-lives-matter-movement-given-us-george-soros-fking-boys-video/

Rapper Lord Jamar is speaking out on the Black Lives Matter movement and he is not buying the bullsh*t.

Lord Jamar says he doesn’t support Black Lives Matter because it “isn’t our movement.”

News Thud reported:

The 51-year-old music industry veteran, whose group Brand Nubian were popular in hip-hop’s golden era, was asked during a recent interview with Turning Point USA whether he supports the BLM movement, to which he responded: “No. Absolutely not.” TRENDING: HUGE: Per His Lawyer — General Flynn Was Targeted Because “He Knew About the Billions Brennan and Company Were Running Off the Books” When asked to elaborate on why he doesn’t support the group, Lord Jamar said: “Because this isn’t our movement. “It’s a movement that was given to us by, you know, George Soros and his f**king boys. Because they saw how things were going and they didn’t want it to go back to the 60s – to where we start having our own, organic movement.” “That was a big f**king problem for them,” the rapper explains. “‘So let’s give the people a movement that we can control – we’ll provide them the leaders…’ and all this type of s**t,” he says of the motivation behind controlling such a campaign.

“Black Lives Matter is a movement that was given to us by George Soros and his fucking boys” | Lord Jamar pic.twitter.com/akZc6NgQER — SCUM (@wearescum_) June 30, 2020

Of course, Lord Jamar is right.

Soros money has been behind the BLM movement for several years now including the early Ferguson riots.

In August 2016 the mysterious “DC Leaks” website posted hacked documents from George Soros’s Open Society.

The documents included information on operations in Latin America, Eurasia, Asia, the US, Europe and the World Bank.

One document revealed Soros paid $650,000 to the Black Lives Matter domestic terrorist movement.

Breitbart.com reported:

George Soros’s Open Society Institute viewed the 2015 Baltimore unrest following the death of Freddie Gray as opening a “unique opportunity” to create “accountability” for the Baltimore police while aiding activists in reforming the city, according to hacked documents reviewed by Breitbart Jerusalem.

The documents further confirm that the Open Society last year approved $650,000 to “invest in technical assistance and support for the groups at the core of the burgeoning #BlackLivesMatter movement.” The information was contained in a detailed 69-page Open Society report on the agenda of an Open Society U.S. Programs board meeting held in New York October 1 to October 2, 2015. The report directly states the Open Society views the Baltimore unrest last year as a crisis that can be utilized to carry out the organization’s agenda. The document states: The killing of Freddie Gray in April helped spawn weeks of peaceful protests by Baltimore residents and allies from the #BlackLivesMatter movement that were temporarily interrupted by a period of unrest that lasted less than 48 hours and resulted in some injuries and millions of dollars in property damage to neighborhood businesses. While many lamented the damage done, the overwhelming sentiment is that the uprising has catalyzed a paradigm shift in Baltimore that offers opportunities for major justice reforms. In particular, recent events offer a unique opportunity to accelerate the dismantling of structural inequality generated and maintained by local law enforcement and to engage residents who have historically been disenfranchised in Baltimore City in shaping and monitoring reform. Building on our existing networks and programs, OSI-Baltimore will focus investments on: 1) creating a culture of accountability for policing in Baltimore, recognizing the pervasive racism, disrespect and lawlessness that gave rise to recent events; and 2) building the capacity of activists in Baltimore to demand and achieve immediate and long-term reforms. Later on, the document reveals the extent of Soros funding to the Black Lives Matter coalition: Recognizing the need for strategic assistance, the U.S. Programs Board approved $650,000 in Opportunities Fund support to invest in technical assistance and support for the groups at the core of the burgeoning #BlackLivesMatter movement.

It’s true.

The Washington Times accused Soros of giving at least $33 million in one year to the far left groups that emboldened black lives matter activists.

During the Ferguson riots a Soros-linked organization MORE (Missourians Organizing for Reform and Empowerment) and OBS (Organization for Black Struggle) advertised for paid protesters in Ferguson.

And in May 2015 a list of over 80 groups and individuals was posted on Twitter of the paid Ferguson protesters.

Via Weasel Zippers:

This is a friendly reminder on who was funding these violent movements.

