Sleepy Joe Biden on Tuesday held a ‘campaign event’ in Wilmington, Delaware.
Biden revealed the entire event was staged — all the questions were pre-planned!
Biden’s mental faculties are no more.
Everybody sees Biden’s cognitive decline. He constantly forgets what he’s talking about or what state he’s in
Biden on Tuesday was asked by a reporter if he has been tested for ‘some degree of cognitive decline.’
77-year-old Biden claimed he has “been tested” and is “constantly tested.”
Show us the results!
And why is he frequently getting tested?
WATCH:
👀 Biden admitted today he’s “been tested” and is “constantly tested.”
Did Biden take a cognitive test? What were the results? Why is he getting frequently tested? pic.twitter.com/A4NCC8w2wC
— Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) June 30, 2020
Side note: Why did Biden call the man a lying dog-faced pony soldier?