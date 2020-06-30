https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/release-results-biden-claims-constantly-tested-asked-tested-cognitive-decline-video/

Sleepy Joe Biden on Tuesday held a ‘campaign event’ in Wilmington, Delaware.

Biden revealed the entire event was staged — all the questions were pre-planned!

Biden’s mental faculties are no more.

Everybody sees Biden’s cognitive decline. He constantly forgets what he’s talking about or what state he’s in

Biden on Tuesday was asked by a reporter if he has been tested for ‘some degree of cognitive decline.’

77-year-old Biden claimed he has “been tested” and is “constantly tested.”

Show us the results!

And why is he frequently getting tested?

WATCH:

👀 Biden admitted today he’s “been tested” and is “constantly tested.” Did Biden take a cognitive test? What were the results? Why is he getting frequently tested? pic.twitter.com/A4NCC8w2wC — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) June 30, 2020

Side note: Why did Biden call the man a lying dog-faced pony soldier?

