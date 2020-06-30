https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/max-rose-congress-bounties-troops/2020/06/30/id/975010

Rep. Max Rose, D-N.Y., told Fox News on Tuesday that Congress must investigate reports Russia has been placing bounties on American troops in Afghanistan, and specifically whether the Trump administration had knowledge of it.

“When did this administration know this information? Was it elevated to the president? If not, why not and why have they not taken significant action?” Rose told Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom,” on Tuesday.

“We are talking here about a leading global power putting a bounty on our soldiers,” he continued. “Soldiers’ lives on the line and when our soldiers signed up for the military, they made a promise to us and we made a promise to them that we’ll have their backs. That’s all that we’re trying to get to the bottom of here.”

Rose said intelligence work is “always about balancing uncertainties,” and he backs a bill which would declare Russia state sponsors of terror.

“When this evidence was presented or this intelligence was presented to the administration, the question is how far did they take it?” he asked. “How seriously did they take it? And was it elevated up to the president? If someone is putting bounties on soldiers, call me old fashioned, I think the president should know about it and figure out if it is true or not.”

