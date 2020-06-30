https://www.dailywire.com/news/riverdale-star-apologizes-for-topless-photo-to-demand-justice-for-breonna-taylor-death

On Tuesday, “Riverdale” star Lili Reinhart apologized for a topless picture she posted on Instagram that was accompanied by the caption, “Now that my sideboob has gotten your attention, Breonna Taylor’s murderers have not been arrested. Demand justice.”

As The Daily Mail reported, “Reinhart could be seen posing topless on the beach while folding up her legs and crossing her arms to protect her modesty.”

On Tuesday, after deleting the photo, Reinhart tweeted, ‘I’ve always tried to use my platform for good. And speak up about things that are important to me. I also can admit when I make a mistake and I made a mistake with my caption. It was never my intent to insult anyone and I’m truly sorry to those that were offended.”

She added, “I’ve tried very hard to be honest on my IGTV lives that I’m still learning and trying to be better. But I understand that my caption came off as tone deaf. I truly had good intentions and did not think it through that it could come off as insensitive.”

On June 1, Reinhart tweeted, “I want to say that I am ashamed of the racism that exists in this country. We are taught to look at our police officers as helpful and friendly when we learn about ‘leaders’ in elementary school. Our ‘leaders’ have failed us today.”

She continued, “I can’t begin to imagine the horror of worrying that you won’t be protected by your ‘leaders’ because of the color of your skin. I know that white privilege exists and I could never fully understand what it’s like to be oppressed because of my race. I don’t have all the right words, but I stand by you. #BlackLivesMatter.”

Taylor, a 26-year-old EMT, was fatally shot in her Louisville, Kentucky apartment by officers serving a no-knock warrant in a drug investigation in March, Fox News noted. Louisville Police Chief Robert Schroeder issued a letter informing Officer Brett Hankison that he had been fired, writing:

I find your conduct a shock to the conscience. I am alarmed and stunned you used deadly force in this fashion. You have never been trained by the Louisville Metro Police Department to use deadly force in this fashion. Your actions have brought discredit upon yourself and the Department. Your conduct has severely damaged the image of our Department we have established with our community. The result of your actions seriously impedes the Department’s goal of providing the citizens of our city with the most professional law enforcement agency possible.

He added, “I cannot tolerate this type of conduct by any member of the Louisville Metro Police Depai1ment. Your conduct demands your termination. I have the utmost confidence in my decision to terminate your employment for the best interest for the Louisville Metro Police Department and our community.”

