(STUDY FINDS) — NEW YORK — Do you ever feel your significant other loves their more than you? A survey of dog owners shows that you might not be imagining it.

A poll of 2,000 British adults who have dogs discovered that one in three would choose to keep their beloved pet over their partner if they were forced to choose. Four in 10 admitted to showing Fido more affection than they show their loved one.

“It’s no secret that Brits love their dogs, but we were surprised to find out just how far that love extended,” says Heather Moore, a brand manager with dog-friendly pub chain Chef & Brewer, which commissioned the survey, in a statement. “Our research shows that for some couples, the four-legged friend can take the starring role in the relationship.”

