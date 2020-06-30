https://www.theblaze.com/news/seattle-kshama-sawant-protest-home

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan is calling for the city council to investigate one of their own after she led a protest at the mayor’s home on Sunday.

Durkan, who praised and supported the protests at the Capitol Hill, said the protest endangered her family and her children when it came to her house.

She blamed Seattle City Council member Kshama Sawant, who spoke at the protest.

“She and organizers knew that my address was protected under the state confidentiality program because of threats against me due largely to my work as U.S. Attorney,” the mayor wrote in the letter on Tuesday.

“All of us have joined hundreds of demonstrations across the city, but Councilmember Sawant and her followers chose to do so with reckless disregard of the safety of my family and children,” she added.

“I completely respect that any of us may disagree on policy issues, sometimes strongly,” Durkan continued. “However, policy disagreements do not justify a council member who potentially uses their position in violation of law or who recklessly undermines the safety of others, all for political theatre.”

Protesters targeted her home after Durkan announced last week that the city would no longer support the Capitol Hill Organized Protest encampment and would seek to remove the concrete barriers that helped define the autonomous zone. But the CHOP remains intact.

Sawant is an avowed socialist who has openly advocated for the complete dismantling of capitalism.

When asked about the mayor’s letter, she told the Seattle Times it was an attack on the entire Black Lives Matter movement. She also denied organizing the protest at Durkan’s home.

Here’s the video from the protest at Durkan’s house:



Protesters march to Seattle Mayor Durkan’s house as ‘CHOP’ scene continues



www.youtube.com



