Tucker Carlson beat the Star Tribune to the story of the three Minneapolis City Council members who want to abandon the police but have private security protecting them at taxpayers’ expense. He invited me on to talk about it last night. Unfortunately for me, he thoroughly covered it thoroughly in his introduction. I have taken the liberty of embedding the video below.

As one thing led to another, I mentioned that 500 buildings in the Twin Cities had been destroyed or otherwise damaged in the riots following the death of George Floyd. On the way home from the studio, I thought I might have exaggerated the number. Checking my notes at home, I found that I was referring to a Star Tribune tabulation of 530 damaged buildings earlier this month. As updated on June 19, the number stands at “more than 1500.” Simply stunning.

