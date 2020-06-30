https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/rick-scott-florida-senate-tim-scott/2020/06/30/id/975031

Democrats are weaponizing police reform and DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) in an election year, preferring to keep Republicans from solving the problems, according to Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., on Newsmax TV.

“There’s no logic in what the Dems want to do,” Scott, a first term senator and former governor of Florida, told Tuesday’s “Spicer & Co.” “I’ve been here 18 months, they don’t want to do anything.”

Scott pointed to the Democrats’ obstruction of Sen. Tim Scott’s, R-S.C., “good law enforcement bill.”

“The Democrats didn’t even want to have a conversation about it,” he said. “They blocked all amendments. ‘No, we don’t want to do anything; we want to blame it on you that you didn’t get anything done.’

“They don’t want to do anything, name it: law enforcement, DACA. There’s nothing they want to do other than waste your money.”

Rick Scott did admit Democrats want to “defund the police,” but he called that the dumbest idea he has ever heard, pointing to the fact officers need more training, not less, which costs money.

