The Democrat-media complex has been hammering Texas for its recent spike in Coronavirus cases, blaming Republican Governor Abbott for reopening too early.

Radical Marxist Harris County judge Lina Hidalgo slammed Abbott during a presser on Friday and said, “The harsh truth is that our current infection rate is on pace to overwhelm our hospitals in the very near future. We opened too quickly.”

But what’s really going on in Texas?

A senior executive at a Texas ER chain contacted former NY Times reporter Alex Berenson and revealed the real reason for the spike in Coronavirus ‘cases.’

JB Neiman, a Managing Partner and General Counsel of a Texas-based company that owns 13 free-standing clinics in the state of Texas said he ‘wants people to hear his story as opposed to the mainstream media.’

Neiman explained that in June, his clinics tested over 2,231 patients and saw a COVID-19 positive test rate close to 20% (was 4-6% positive in May).

What are the COVID-19 positive patients experiencing?

Here’s the breakdown:

The executive pointed out that the “ vast majority of the cases are mild to very mild symptoms .”

.” More testing kits means they are able to test a broader group of patients.

Clinically, they’ve had “very few hospital transfers because of COVID.”

Vast majority of patients are better within 2-3 days and would be described as “having a cold (a mild one at that) or symptoms related to allergies.

Most patients are given a steroid shot and antibiotics and by the time they have follow-up calls, the patients are no longer experiencing any symptoms.

What is driving people to the ER?

The executive breaks that down:

Roughly half have been told by their employer to get a test — if they have a sneeze or a cough, their employer tells them to go home and get tested.

The other half just want to know if they have COVID (some have mild symptoms and some have no symptoms).

What else is going on in the ICU?

Here’s the breakdown:

The hospital ICUs are filled with really sick people with NON-COVID issues. They didn’t come in earlier because they were scared and now they are SUPER SICK.

From multiple sources at different hospitals: They have plenty of capacity and no shortage of acute care beds.

All patients are tested for COVID: “You have some percentage of patients listed as COVID patients who are non COVID symptomatic and that the hospitalization rate is somewhat driven by hospitals taking in their normal patients with other medical issues.”

Discharge planners are being pressured to put COVID as primary diagnosis because it pays significantly better, according to JB Neiman.

JB Neiman concluded: “What we are seeing at our facilities is more of a positive story…You have more people who are testing positive with minimal symptoms. This means the fatality rate is less that commonly reported.”

The media completely ignores the fact that Coronavirus deaths have dropped significantly which is why they are concentrating on the new ‘cases.’

Sunday coronavirus positivity: deaths hit a new low, down to 273. Lowest coronavirus deaths since March 25th per linked data, down nearly 10% from last Sunday. https://t.co/Mb4uw9QkyR — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) June 28, 2020

As this ER executive clearly explained, the vast majority of new Coronavirus cases are mild to very mild symptoms (or asymptomatic).

