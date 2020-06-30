https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/statue-behind-protesting-nba-players-ccp-suckups-made-china/

Several members of the Washington Wizards and Washington Mystics took pictures at the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial during their Juneteenth celebrations.

Members of the Washington Wizards and Washington Mystics basketball teams rally at the MLK Memorial to support Black Lives Matter and to mark the liberation of slavery on June 19, 2020 in Washington, DC . Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when a Union general read orders in Galveston, Texas stating all enslaved people in Texas were free according to federal law. (Photo by Michael A. McCoy/Getty Images)

The Martin Luther King statue in the photo was made in China.

That is fitting for a league too cowardly to stand for the Hong Kong Freedom protesters.

The league is in too deep with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) so that will never happen.

China lover LeBron James even reportedly pressured the NBA Commissioner to punish NBA official Daryl Morey for tweeting support for Hong Kong freedom protesters.

And now the NBA is going to paint Black Lives Matter on the court sidelines.

Mark Levin is not impressed.

