Supervisor Matt Haney is pushing to remove the name of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg from San Francisco General Hospital.

Haney posted a long Twitter message that questioned whether it was appropriate to keep Zuckerberg’s name on the hospital because of recent criticism of Facebook for failing to regulate hate speech.

The hospital was renamed after Zuckerberg and his wife, Dr. Priscilla Chan, who donated $75 million to the hospital’s foundation in 2015.

