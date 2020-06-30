https://www.dailywire.com/news/terry-crews-faces-backlash-for-saying-black-lives-matter-shouldnt-turn-into-black-lives-better

Actor Terry Crews is facing more blowback on social media for daring to criticize the more radical elements of the Black Lives Matter movement.

In a tweet on Tuesday, the “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” star appealed to God and called upon people to see each other as equals.

“If you are a child of God, you are my brother and sister. I have family of every race, creed and ideology. We must ensure #blacklivesmatter doesn’t morph into #blacklivesbetter,” he tweeted.

Immediately, people on social media scolded Crews, accusing him of suggesting that the BLM movement’s perceived desire for equality is an attempt at fomenting notions of black superiority.

“There are Asian Americans who hate their own community and worship white people too. Guess white supremacy cuts across all races, creeds, and ideologies,” tweeted Eugene Gu.

“This is unintellectual and irresponsible. You are developing into an enemy of the people. Ignorance will be your downfall,” tweeted Amanda Seales.

“Terry. What in the actual hell? This is the very definition of a strawman argument. Why would you suggest a movement created to advocate for the prosecution of cops/citizens responsible for racially motivated killings could somehow morph into ‘we’re better,’” tweeted Franchesca Ramsey.

“How fast does Terry Crews think black equality is gonna come? How in his mind do we spend 400 years under the boots of white supremacy and then all of a sudden leapfrog white people into being their oppressor after a few weeks of protests?” tweeted Travon Free.

“We can’t even get to black lives equal yet. This is the goal. We never said only black lives matter, we never said black lives matter more. We say black lives matter because in today’s society black lives do not matter to a lot of people and are in danger,” tweeted Mari Copeny.

Terry Crews has been critical of the more radical elements of Black Lives Matter ever since the movement kicked into high gear following the tragic death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer. Earlier this month, the actor warned black Americans against the urge to become black supremacists by separating themselves from white people.

“Defeating White supremacy without White people creates Black supremacy. Equality is the truth,” said Crews. “Like it or not, we are all in this together.”

After facing intense backlash for that comment, Crews explained that he meant for blacks to form alliances with white people as opposed to creating resentment between races.

“I was not saying Black supremacy exists because it doesn’t. I am saying if both Black and Whites don’t continue to work together– bad attitudes and resentments can create a dangerous self-righteousness. That’s all,” he said.

In an appearance on “The Talk,” Crews also lamented about the “gatekeepers” in Black America who decide what thoughts will be heard.

“I’ve been called all kinds of things like an Uncle Tom,” Crews said. “Simply because I’m successful, simply because I worked my way out of Flint, Michigan.”

