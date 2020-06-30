https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/last-supper-painting-black-jesus-installed-famous-cathedral/

(NEW YORK POST) — One of Britain’s oldest churches is paying tribute to the Black Lives Matter movement by installing a version of Leonardo Da Vinci’s “The Last Supper” with Jesus recast as a black prophet.

Dubbed “A Last Supper,” the reinterpretation of the original 15th-century artwork was painted by British painter Lorna May Wadsworth, who hired Jamaican model Tafari Hinds to pose as the son of God. The 9-foot print will be installed at the alter of St. Albans Cathedral in Hertfordshire — a move prompted by the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby.

“The church is not in a strong position to preach to others about justice, racial or otherwise,” the Rev. Dr. Jeffrey John, dean of St. Albans, said in a recent statement. “But our faith teaches that we are all made equally in the image of God, and that God is a God of justice.”

