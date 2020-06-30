https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/third-americans-losing-income-covid-shutdowns-struggle-bills/

(STUDY FINDS) — SANTA MONICA, Calif. — As the coronavirus pandemic continues, the problem for many people is shifting from “How will I stay healthy?” to “How will I keep paying my bills?” A new national survey finds one-third of American households report lost income due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

Moreover, about 30 percent of Americans find it a struggle to pay their bills during the crisis.

The pollof over 2,000 respondents, conducted by the RAND Corporation, finds that the shutdown is severely impacting lower-income households. Over half of Americans making less than $25,000 annually say they’re having even greater trouble making ends meet.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

