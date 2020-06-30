https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/thousands-sign-petition-protesting-paris-jackson-playing-lesbian-jesus-new-film/

(YAHOO) — More than 250,000 people have signed a petition slamming a new movie in which Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris plays a “lesbian Jesus.”

Habit has been directed by Janell Shirtcliff, and according to The Wrap, finds former Disney Channel star Bella Thorne playing “a street smart, party girl with a Jesus fetish who gets mixed up in a violent drug deal and finds a possible way out by masquerading as a nun.”

Jackson appears to Thorne’s character as Jesus throughout the movie, which is described as being “in the vein of early Tarantino.”

