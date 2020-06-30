https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/505182-trump-insulted-uks-may-called-germanys-merkel-stupid-in-calls-report

Senior U.S. officials believed President TrumpDonald John TrumpTop intelligence officials release statements criticizing leaking of Russian bounties information Russian bounty intel was included in Trump’s daily briefing: reports Senators will have access to intelligence on Russian bounties on US troops MORE posed a danger to national security after phone calls to other heads of state, according to classified phone calls obtained by CNN.

The CNN report claims that multiple high-ranking administration officials, such as former National Security Advisor John Bolton John BoltonRussian bounty intel was included in Trump’s daily briefing: reports Juan Williams: Time for boldness from Biden Navarro: Bolton set himself up as ‘White House warlord’ MORE, former Defense Secretary James Mattis James Norman MattisMattis urges people to wear masks in PSA about ‘nasty little virus’ Dozens of GOP ex-national security officials to form group to back Biden: report McEnany: Trump likes to hire people with ‘countervailing viewpoints’ MORE, and former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson Rex Wayne TillersonMcEnany: Trump likes to hire people with ‘countervailing viewpoints’ Bolton book shows nastiness rules at Trump White House The Memo: Bolton exposé makes Trump figure of mockery MORE, concluded that the president was “delusional” after the phone calls.

Trump reportedly told Theresa May Theresa Mary MayBolton says Boris Johnson is ‘playing Trump like a fiddle’ Bolton book portrays ‘stunningly uninformed’ Trump No ‘post-Brexit doom’ indeed: Watch Britain boldly move forward MORE, the former prime minister of the United Kingdom, that she was “a fool” and spineless in her approach to Brexit, NATO and immigration policy. He also told German Chancellor Angela Merkel that she was “stupid” and accused her of being in the pocket of the Russians.

Sources told CNN he “demeaned and denigrated” the two female leaders in “near-sadistic” verbal attacks.

Merkel reportedly took the attacks gracefully, letting Trump’s quips go “like water off a duck’s back.” May, on the other hand, got “flustered and nervous” when the president got aggressive with her.

“He clearly intimidated her and meant to,” one source told CNN.

A German official told CNN that Merkel decided to shrink her circle of advisors monitoring the calls with Trump because “they are indeed problematic.”

The CNN report also claims that Trump “bullied and disparaged” other leaders, such as French President Emmanuel Macron Emmanuel Jean-Michel MacronThe Hill’s Morning Report – COVID-19 alarms escalate; Trump under fire over Russia Feehery: The more radicals try to remove history, the more the president looks to repeat it German Chancellor Merkel warns EU of deepest recession since World War II MORE and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Justin Pierre James TrudeauThe Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Dems, GOP dig in on police reform ahead of House vote Mexican president: Trump meeting in Washington ‘very probable’ soon Germany bans single-use plastic straws, food containers MORE. Meanwhile, Tump was quite friendly with Russian President Vladimir Putin Vladimir Vladimirovich PutinTrump faces bipartisan calls for answers on Russian-offered bounties Russia is testing Trump’s reactions Trump claims intel on Russian bounties was deemed not credible MORE and Turkish President Recep Erdogan, though sources told CNN officials that they were concerned about how unprepared the president would arrive at meetings.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

