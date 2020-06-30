https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/don-jr-rnc-jacksonville-convention/2020/06/30/id/974912

All efforts will be made to keep people safe while they attend the upcoming Republican National Convention’s activities in Jacksonville, Florida, in August while coronavirus numbers have climbed to the point that the city is now requiring masks to be worn in indoor and public places, Donald Trump Jr. said Tuesday.

“We’re still two months out from the convention so we have a little bit of time to get everything [done],” President Donald Trump’s eldest son and Trump Organization executive vice president told Fox Business’ Maria Bartiromo during an extensive interview. “I think we’re going to make sure that everything is done in a safe and appropriate manner. I don’t think that it’s too complicated to wear a mask or wash your hands, follow basic hygiene protocols.”

Meanwhile, China will likely be a large issue for the upcoming election, and Trump Jr. insisted that his father is the first president to “actually be tough on China … Joe Biden is basically owned by China. His son’s taken billions from them in terms of investment.”

Further, said Trump Jr., every comment Biden has made about China “has been lackadaisical at best. He doesn’t view them as a threat. We have to stand up to them.”

And coming out of the pandemic, the United States will “have to be even stronger” and more aggressive while recognizing China for what it is, Trump Jr. added.

“China will only do what’s right for China,” he said. “We have to recognize that we have to stand up to that and we need someone who’s not just a sock puppet like Joe Biden.”

Trump Jr. also spoke out about the use of mail-in ballots, claiming that “left states” will be using them “because it is ripe for fraud.”

“If you look at what the left even claims they did as it relates to the Tulsa rally 10 days ago, where they were able to get in there and manipulate attendance, to try to take up seats to prevent other people who wanted to go, imagine what they could do with a little bit of time on a mail-in ballot issue.”

