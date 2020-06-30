https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/utah-driver-shot-antifa-terrorist-tries-flee-swarming-black-lives-matter-mob-video/

A man in Provo, Utah was shot by an Antifa terrorist Monday night as he tried to escape a Black Lives Matter protest mob that had taken over an intersection and swarmed his vehicle. The driver reportedly received a non-life threatening wound.

Video taken of the shooting appears to show a masked white man firing at the driver from the passenger side of a white SUV as the driver is trying to drive thorough a mob that is blocking and surrounding the vehicle. At least two gunshots can be heard on the video.

KLS-TV clip:

A peaceful protest turns tense between pro police demonstrators and #blacklivesmatter protestors In downtown #Provo. Police now investigating a possible shots fired. Take a listen. Details on @KSL5TV #utahcounty #KSLTV pic.twitter.com/7Kg4TLFonk — Felicia Martinez (@FeliciaKSL) June 30, 2020

Raw video and enhanced close-up taken by KSL-TV and reposted below shows a masked Antifa terrorist raising a handgun and firing into the SUV.

Video shows vehicle being surrounded by #BlackLivesMatter rioters in Provo Utah and shows protester/rioters shoot into the car multiple times as driver attempts to escape #DezNat pic.twitter.com/GYuWDiXm2o — H O S S DezNat News Man (@NiasDiad) June 30, 2020

Zoomed in and slowed down video clearly shows rioters pull a gun and shoot into the truck before it attempts to escape. Is this what #BlackLivesMatter is about? #DezNat pic.twitter.com/zN3DT3tHpy — H O S S DezNat News Man (@NiasDiad) June 30, 2020

Screen images from the enhanced zoom video by KSL-TV shows the shooter in a green hat and facemask and the muzzle flash as he fired at the driver:

The Salt Lake Tribune reported the driver is in his 60s and that his wound from being shot is not life-threatening.

…The man, whose wounds were not life-threatening, drove himself to Utah Valley Hospital, according to police. A group protesting police brutality had gathered at the intersection of University Avenue and Center Street on Monday evening, according to Lt. Brian Taylor of the Provo Police Department, and a second group arrived to express their support for police. Protesters were in the street, blocking cars, when a large, white SUV heading south on University Avenue pushed its way through a crowd of protesters, knocking several of them aside. In a video circulating on social media, the SUV can be seen pushing protesters out of the way as it moves forward, and a loud pop can be heard. According to Taylor, the driver of the SUV — a man in his 60s — was shot…

Police are trying to ID the shooter.

