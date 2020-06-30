https://www.theblaze.com/news/walmart-bans-all-lives-matter-merchandise

Walmart announced Monday that it will no longer allow the sale of “All Lives Matter” merchandise on its website following recent backlash over clothing posted to the site that used variations of the “Black Lives Matter” slogan.

What is happening?

The Hill said last week that the retail chain began receiving fire for selling shirts emblazoned with derivatives of Black Lives Matter, including “All Lives Matter,” “Blue Lives Matter,” “Irish Lives Matter,” and “Homeless Lives Matter.” Social media users attacked Walmart for “mocking” the BLM movement, CNN reported.

Walmart responded that it would review all of the “Lives Matter” goods listed on its website, including items sold by third-party vendors.

USA Today reported Monday night that Walmart decided to put the kibosh on the sale of “All Lives Matter” merchandise “indefinitely.”

“We fundamentally believe all lives do matter and every individual deserves respect,” the company said in a statement, according to USA Today. “However, as we listened, we came to understand that the way some, but not all, people are using the phrase ‘All Lives Matter’ in the current environment intentionally minimized the focus on the painful reality of racial inequity.”

The retail giant did say, however, that it would still allow the sale of some “Lives Matter” variants, but those items would be scrutinized to make sure they meet the business’ standards, the New York Post noted.

The is the second time in as many weeks that Walmart has taken action in the wake of recent racial justice protests. Last week, the company announced that it would remove the Mississippi state flag from all of its stores because the flag bears a Confederate emblem.

Walmart spokesperson Anne Hatfield said when the ban was announced: “We believe it’s the right thing to do, and is consistent with Walmart’s position to not sell merchandise with the confederate flag from stores and online sites, as part of our commitment to provide a welcoming and inclusive experience for all of our customers in the communities we serve.”

