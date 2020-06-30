https://www.dailywire.com/news/walmart-goes-woke-pulls-all-lives-matter-gear-offline-to-focus-on-racial-inequity

Walmart announced this week that it would pull “All Lives Matter” gear off of its website in an effort to promote the “reality of racial inequity.”

“Walmart will stop the sale of ‘All Lives Matter’ merchandise on its website, noting that it is putting its emphasis on black people and other people of color whose lives are being ‘impacted by ongoing racial injustice,’ USA Today reported. “The nation’s largest retailer is removing the items which are sold by third-party sellers ‘indefinitely,’ after hearing from some employees and customers who were concerned about the meaning behind the merchandise.”

Walmart said in a statement:

We fundamentally believe all lives do matter and every individual deserves respect. However, as we listened, we came to understand that the way some, but not all, people are using the phrase ‘All Lives Matter’ in the current environment intentionally minimized the focus on the painful reality of racial inequity.

Walmart’s website features numerous “Black Lives Matter” items, a reference to a group that has been described as “a radical neo-Marxist political movement.” Black Lives Matter leaders have openly stated that they are trained Marxists, promoting the dismantling of capitalism, which they link to police brutality. Marxism is one of the deadliest ideologies in world history.

“White capitalism requires racist, violent policing to protect it,” Dr. Melina Abdullah, Black Lives Matter Los Angeles lead organizer, wrote in an op-ed in December 2018. “In order to eliminate police violence, and the killings of our people at their hands, we must also target the economic systems that built it and rely on it.”

Alexandra Phillips wrote at The Telegraph:

In a world where nothing is exempt from moral judgment, being on trend means signing up to radical political movements. That is what Black Lives Matter is. Don’t take my word for it. Take theirs. The form of words that appears on most online posts connected to the group riffs on ‘the black radical tradition’ which counts among its past contributors the Black Panther Movement and Malcom X. BLM happily self-identifies as a neo-Marxist movement with various far left objectives, including defunding the police (an evolution of the Panther position of public open-carry to control the police), to dismantling capitalism and the patriarchal system, disrupting the Western-prescribed nuclear family structure, seeking reparations from slavery to redistribute wealth and via various offshoot appeals, to raise money to bail black prisoners awaiting trial. The notion of seizing control of the apportionment of capital, dismantling the frameworks of society and neutralising and undermining law enforcement are not just Marxist, but anarchic.

Walmart caved to the far-left last year when it announced that it would stop selling handgun ammunition and ammunition commonly used in popular semi-automatic firearms, The Daily Wire reported. “Walmart also stated it was requesting that customers eschew carrying guns openly in their roughly 4,700 stores as well as its Sam’s Club stores in states that permit open carry.”

Daily Wire Editor-in-Chief Ben Shapiro responded to the news by writing on Twitter: “The Left has found a new way of implementing policy from the top down, without the use of government: simply pressure massive corporations to do their political bidding.”

“This is dangerous precedent, and adds to the continuing polarization of the country,” Shapiro continued. “Are we now going to have politically segregated big box stores?”

