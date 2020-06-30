https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/walmart-all-lives-matter-merchandise-black-lives-matter/2020/06/30/id/974906

Walmart will no longer sell items bearing the phrase “All Lives Matter” on its website as the Black Lives Matter movement continues to grow.

USA Today reported that all merchandise with “All Lives Matter” on it is being removed from the retailer’s online store after it fielded complaints and concerns from customers and employees about the items.

“We fundamentally believe all lives do matter and every individual deserves respect,” the company said in a statement. “However, as we listened, we came to understand that the way some, but not all, people are using the phrase ‘All Lives Matter’ in the current environment intentionally minimized the focus on the painful reality of racial inequity.”

The company noted that it will still allow merchandise with other “Lives Matter” phrasing on it, although it will face closer scrutiny.

Companies across the world have reacted to the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died after a white police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes, and the resulting protests against the treatment of Blacks.

Some say that “All Lives Matter” takes the focus of the rights of Blacks.

This week, Vice President Mike Pence said “the Black Lives Matter movement is a political agenda of the radical left.”

“And as a pro-life American, I also believe that all life matters, born and unborn,” Pence said.

