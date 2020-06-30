https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/walmart-will-stop-selling-lives-matter-merchandise/

By Jake Dima

Daily Caller News Foundation

Walmart will discontinue the sale of products emblazoned with the phrase “All Lives Matter,” the retail giant announced Tuesday.

Walmart has ceased the sale of products featuring the phrase “indefinitely” amid public backlash, the company announced. The company alleged that the statement is insulting to the Black Lives Matter BLM movement that has gained prominence following the death of George Floyd. The items in question are sold by third parties, USA Today reported.

“We fundamentally believe all lives do matter and every individual deserves respect,” Walmart said in a statement, according to USA Today. “However, as we listened, we came to understand that the way some, but not all, people are using the phrase ‘All Lives Matter’ in the current environment intentionally minimized the focus on the painful reality of racial inequity.”

TRENDING: Sidney Powell: Obama ‘takedown’ prevented Flynn from exposing CIA corruption

Walmart Canada made a similar move on Thursday when it removed a T-shirt that read “All Lives Matter” after facing fierce opposition on Twitter, according to CTV News.

Other businesses have amended their products following mass demonstrations nationwide. L’Oreal, a major skincare company, on Tuesday announced plans to replace the terms “white” and “fair” with “glow” and “even,” according to Reuters.

Walmart did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Does Walmart’s decision make you want to shop at its stores? 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

