Sometimes the truth is more entertaining than fiction—especially when it involves Joe Biden claiming with bravado that he is looking forward to facing off against Trump.

At one of his little campaign events in Wilmington, Delaware, Joe Biden was asked about concerns over his cognitive decline and it did not go well.

“Have you been tested for some degree of cognitive decline,” asked Fox News’ Doug McKelway.

“I’ve been tested, I’m constantly tested,” Biden replied. “Look, all you’ve got to do is watch me,” he added.

Umm, yeah, we have watched him, that’s why there are so many questions about his cognitive decline. And all you had to do was keep watching Biden as he boasted about his cognitive abilities. “I can hardly wait to compare my cognitive capability to the cognitive capability of the man I’m running against.”

Joe Biden forgets Trump’s name when asked about his cognitive decline. pic.twitter.com/eaNsj57sW6 — Matt Margolis 🇺🇸 (@mattmargolis) June 30, 2020

“The man I’m running against.” You mean Donald Trump. Did he forget Trump’s name? There was a slight hesitation in his voice that made it seem like his recall was failing him and he couldn’t remember Trump’s name.

Biden has also repeatedly forgotten Barack Obama’s name on the campaign trail, so him forgetting Trump’s name is hardly surprising. The problem is Democrats don’t seem to care that Biden is non compos mentis. “Democratic insiders know Biden has cognitive decline issues,” says Matthew Stoller, a former Senior Policy Advisor and Budget Analyst to the Senate Budget Committee, who also worked in the US House of Representatives on financial services policy. “They joke about it. They don’t care.”

