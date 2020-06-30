https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/watch-blm-protesters-invade-d-c-restaurant-yelling-annoying-scripted-slogans-video/

Black Lives Matter protestors took over a Peruvian restaurant called Pisco y Nazca Ceviche Gastrobar in Washington D.C. while many customers were just trying to enjoy their meals.

This just goes to show that nowhere is safe from the mob anymore, it doesn’t matter if you are on private property or are out in public with your family, they will find you and harass you!

Click below to watch Black Lives Matter harass restaurant-goers.

