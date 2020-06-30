https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/505243-watch-live-biden-to-discuss-coronavirus-pandemic

Former Vice President Joe BidenJoe BidenRussian bounty intel was included in Trump’s daily briefing: reports House Dems to offer up road map to solve the climate crisis Supreme Court ruling could unleash new legal challenges to consumer bureau MORE, the presumptive Democratic nominee for president, is speaking from Delaware on Tuesday about his plan to address the coronavirus pandemic.

The speech will cover President Trump’s “failure to protect the American people, the need to address the growing pandemic, and how to safely and effectively re-open the economy,” Biden’s campaign said.

Watch the speech live above starting at 1 p.m. EDT.

