https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-officers-drive-through-crowd-of-protesters-after-back-window-shattered

Video captured on Sunday night appears to show Detroit police officers attempting to drive through a crowd of protesters who surrounded and climbed on top the vehicle, after the back window was shattered, according to police spokesperson Sgt. Nicole Kirkwood.

A report form the Detroit Free Press said the incident occurred at around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday night following a protest at Patton Park.

“As protesters were trying to return to the park, police allegedly set up a roadblock — and that’s when things turned violent,” The Blaze noted. “The video shows the police car accelerating through the crowd as protesters began pounding on the vehicle and some hoisted themselves up on the hood. The car started and stopped aggressively in apparent attempt to fling the individuals off the vehicle and clear the path.”

The footage shows protesters both in front of the police vehicle or on top the hood as the officers drive forward, seemingly attempting to shake off the individuals by breaking quickly.

Sgt. Kirkwood told WJBK-TV that authorities “were attempting to redirect traffic when the crowd of protesters became agitated and surrounded the vehicle,” The Blaze noted, adding that the spokeswomen said protesters smashed the rear window of the police vehicle.

The video reportedly first appeared online from a social media user named Ethan Ketner, who claims to be one of the involved protesters.

“Detroit Police Department just ran straight through a bunch of our protesters,” Ketner posted via Facebook. “Myself and 10-12 others were struck by this reckless driver who somehow has a badge. Someone was trapped on the hood and eventually tossed as the officer swerved to throw him off.”

“These officers drove into our protest after we walked past their vehicles,” he added. “They did not need to drive past us for emergency purposes because they had other officers on the other side ready. This was a clear act of aggression.”

Last month, protests over the death of George Floyd quickly turned violent across the nation. Floyd, who is black, died following an arrest that, according to viral video, shows a police officer holding his knee on the 46-year-old’s neck for more than eight minutes.

Since Floyd’s death, all four officers involved in the arrest have been fired, the FBI and Department of Justice have opened official investigations, and Derek Chauvin, the officer at the center of the incident, was taken into custody and charged with second-degree murder.

Following the first week of unrest, Terrance Floyd, brother to the deceased, called for peace.

“I just had to come down here to speak to people and let people know that, just channel your anger elsewhere,” he said. “Don’t tear up your town, all of this is not necessary, because if his own family and blood is not doing it, then why are you? If his own family and blood are trying to deal with it and be positive about it, and go another route to seek justice, then why are you out here tearing up your community?”

“Because when you’re finished and turn around and then you wanna to go buy something, you done tore it up,” added Terrance. “So now you messed up your own living arrangements. So just relax. Justice will be served.”

WATCH:

H/t The Blaze

The Daily Wire, headed by bestselling author and popular podcast host Ben Shapiro, is a leading provider of conservative news, cutting through the mainstream media’s rhetoric to provide readers with the most important, relevant, and engaging stories of the day. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

