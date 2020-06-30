https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/watch-young-republicans-hold-rally-defend-teddy-roosevelt-statue-nyc-museum-natural-history/

The New York Young Republican Club held a rally in New York City on Sunday in defense of the Teddy Roosevelt statue outside of the American Museum of Natural History.

Club president Gavin Wax gave a powerful speech, challenging Republican officials to stand up for American voters for once instead of giving in to the demands of the far-left.

After Wax’s speech, the patriotic crowd began singing the National Anthem.

WATCH:

[embedded content]